Court Freezes Bank Accounts Of Senior Judiciary Official Over Gold Scam 

20230519 083936

A Nairobi Court has directed that personal bank accounts  registered in the names of the Chief Registrar of the Judiciary, Anne Atieno Amadi, her son Brian Ochieng and two other suspects be frozen.

This comes after Amadi was sued alongside her son and two others by a Dubai based company Bruton Gold Trading LLC.

According to court papers the Dubai company claims that the four illegally collected over Ksh.89 million for gold that they never supplied while operating on behalf of the law firm Amadi and Associates Advocates.

The company claims it was interested in purchasing gold from Kenya and was introduced by one of the suspects, Daniel Kangara.

They said that after the parties reached an agreement, Kangara was to deliver gold, which would subsequently be exported to Dubai for sale. 

The Dubai company alleged that Sh.71 million was sent to Amadi’s law firm, but that no gold was exported from Kenya to Dubai.

They further claim that the investigation revealed that Amadi opened the account where the money was put after entering the Judiciary.

They further say that the funds obtained by the firm were withdrawn in cash by Amadi’s son and two others without the appropriate documentation under the Proceeds of Crime and Anti-Money Laundering Act.

According to the court documents, the Dubai firm claimed that Amadi later called them, requesting that the sum be cleared within six months, which they denied due to the defendants’ lack of security performance.

RUTO OATH 1024x682 1

Amadi was appointed as the registrar of the Judiciary in 2014 under the tenure of retired Chief Justice Willy Mutunga. 

In 2017 she presided over the retired President Uhuru Kenyatta’s oath of office for his second term.

In September 2022 Amadi also presided over the swearing in of President William Ruto and his deputy Rigathi Gachagua.

