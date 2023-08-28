Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Court Suspends KCAA Order On MP David Pkosing’s Chopper 

By

Published

6777 mhmERM42oIRC51GW1B2kFcxzFv0QuSq5RNLxyg1N

File image of David Pkosing.

The High Court has suspended the decision by the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) to suspend the Pokot South Member of Parliament David Pkosing’s helicopter.

Justice J. Chigiti in a ruling on Monday August 28 said pending hearing of application filed by Pkosing.

“Leave so granted do operate as a stay of the 1st Respondent’s decision to suspend Air Operator Certificate No. 216 and Operations Specifications vide a letter dated 25th August 2023,” reads the court order.

Justice Chigiti also directed Pkosing to serve the respondents with the application and scheduled the case for mention on October 17.

KCAA, Kenya Airports Authority, the National Police Service, the Ministry of Defence, and the Attorney General are respondents in the case.

KCAA had grounded Pkosing’s chopper in February over involvement in banditry in the North Rift Region. 

WhatsApp Image 2023 08 28 at 16.10.13 1024x700

Pkosing however challenged the decision saying the issue touches on the source of daily needs not only for him and his family but also for the many Kenyans that the business has employed.

He further claimed that the Authority was malicious and only wanted to frustrate his efforts to remain in their genuine business.

“Applicant had no prior information as to the decision of the 1st Respondent to suspend their Air Operator Certificate No. 216 and Operations Specifications and was not given any opportunities to defend itself in order to avert the suspension,” the court papers read.

Also Read: Government Takes Action On David Pkosing’s Chopper Over Links To Banditry Attacks

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020