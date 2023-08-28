Court Suspends KCAA Order On MP David Pkosing’s Chopper 

The High Court has suspended the decision by the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) to suspend the Pokot South Member of Parliament David Pkosing’s helicopter.

Justice J. Chigiti in a ruling on Monday August 28 said pending hearing of application filed by Pkosing.

“Leave so granted do operate as a stay of the 1st Respondent’s decision to suspend Air Operator Certificate No. 216 and Operations Specifications vide a letter dated 25th August 2023,” reads the court order.

Justice Chigiti also directed Pkosing to serve the respondents with the application and scheduled the case for mention on October 17.

KCAA, Kenya Airports Authority, the National Police Service, the Ministry of Defence, and the Attorney General are respondents in the case.

KCAA had grounded Pkosing’s chopper in February over involvement in banditry in the North Rift Region.

Pkosing however challenged the decision saying the issue touches on the source of daily needs not only for him and his family but also for the many Kenyans that the business has employed.

He further claimed that the Authority was malicious and only wanted to frustrate his efforts to remain in their genuine business.

“Applicant had no prior information as to the decision of the 1st Respondent to suspend their Air Operator Certificate No. 216 and Operations Specifications and was not given any opportunities to defend itself in order to avert the suspension,” the court papers read.

