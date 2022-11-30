Connect with us

News

CS Aden Duale Endorses His Brother To Succeed Him As Garissa MP

By

Published

20221130 145354

Defense Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale has endorsed his brother- in- law Mohamed Barrow Dekow for the position of Garissa Township Member of Parliament.

The former legislator announced his support for Dekow over the weekend after a series of meetings with elders drawn from his Abduwak clan, complicating plans for other aspirants from the same clan who were seeking support. 

While endorsing Dekow, the Defence CS urged professionals and clan leaders to back him because he was one of their own.

If the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party approves the endorsement, the ruling party will not hold primaries and will instead give Barrow a direct nomination.

Other politicians who are interested in succeeding Aden Duale include former Fafi MP Abdikarim Osman, Mulki Warsane who lost in the Woman Rep contest and Mohamed Gabow.

“The endorsement means nothing to me and that is the dynasty theory that we have been dealing with politically. It will end by the people of Garissa electing me as their area Member of Parliament,” Osman said after the meeting. 

The Garissa Township seat was declared vacant following Aden Duale’s appointment to the Kenya Kwanza cabinet on October 27, 2022.

However Kenya Kwanza’ s repeated criticism of politicians endorsing family members is set to be contradicted by Barrow’s endorsement.

On November 28, 2022, Deputy Rigathi Gachagua accused Azimio leader Raila Odinga and Wiper’ s Kalonzo Musyoka of rewarding family members with high- level political positions.

” These people who want our children to beg on the street have arranged for their children to serve in the East Africa Legislative Assembly (EALA) in Arusha, ” Gachagua remarked.

President Ruto also accused opposition leaders of allowing family members to run for political office.

“The opposition has already given their family members jobs; now they should let me give the rest of Kenyans jobs, ” Ruto said on November 28.

Also Read: Revealed: What Ruto, Raila, Duale &  Kalonzo Take for Breakfast

