CS Alfred Mutua Slams Kenyans Selling Changaa in the Middle East

File image off CS Alfred Mutua.

Foreign Affairs CS Alfred Mutua has claimed that a section of Kenyans living in the Middle East are selling illicit brew to survive. 

Speaking on Wednesday January 18 during an interview with JK live on Citizen TV, CS Mutua regretted the act arguing that it risks other Kenyan workers in the gulf countries.

“As a government, we are doing everything possible to take care of Kenyans working in Qatar and other Middle Eastern countries.The problem is that some Kenyans engage in illegal and criminal activities when they go there,” Mutua revealed. 

The Foreign Affairs CS asked Kenyans abroad to respect the culture of different nations.

He noted that such individuals will not only be deported but will harm the country’s image abroad.  

“How can you open alcohol dens in a country where consumption of any alcoholic drink is prohibited?” Mutua posed.

“Apart from them getting deported, these illegal activities affect our country in general. It leads to weakening of the Kenyan passport and crippling of the government’s efforts in dealing with issues of welfare for its citizens abroad,” he explained.

The former Machakos governor however commended the majority of Kenyans in the Middle East for being creative.

“We have very creative Kenyans and we urge them to use their ingenuity when they travel abroad to start legal business activities,” Mutua stated. 

His remarks come months after former Foreign Affairs PS Kamau Macharia claimed that Kenyans working in gulf countries are not submissive. 

“There are some places the kind meekness and submissiveness required from domestic workers is not innate in Kenyans seeking those jobs.

“Sometimes our people will not be so subservient and when they go to these countries like Saudi Arabia are very ancient. The people who suffer terrible beatings, and abuse are usually people of that category – house helps,” the former PS said on September 2022. 

