News

CS Alfred Mutua’s Reaction After Government Suspended Worldcoin

By

Published

ALRED MUTUA FLAGS

File image of CS Alfred Mutua.

Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua has weighed in on Interior CS Kithure Kindiki’s move to suspend Worldcoin activities in Kenya. 

In a statement on Wednesday August 3, Mutua said it was important for Kenyans to know why their information is being harvested at a cost. 

“Let us all support the stoppage of Kenyans being used as Guinea Pigs & their data being harvested,” Mutua stated. 

“Being paid is important  but you have to ask yourself why your eyes are being scanned and information gathered. What does it mean and what will it mean to you and your offsprings?”

Kindiki in a statement earlier said the government suspended Worldcoin to allow relevant government agencies to ascertain the risks, legality, and authenticity. 

The Government has suspended forthwith the activities of Worldcoin and any other entity that may be similarly engaging the people of Kenya until public agencies certify the absence of any risks to the general public whatsoever,” read the statement in part. 

The Interior CS also noted that investigations have commenced on the tech firm to ensure its authenticity and activities. 

“Relevant security, financial services and data protection agencies have commenced inquiries and investigations to establish the authenticity and legality of the aforesaid activities, the safety and protection of the data being harvested, and how the harvesters intend to use the data,” he added. 

The suspension came after thousands of Kenyans queued at shopping malls across the country to create Worldcoin accounts.

According to reports over 350,000 Kenyans have scanned their iris in the firm. 

Also Read: Government Suspends Worldcoin Operations in Kenya 

