News

CS Duale Speaks Tough Over Attack On Officers During Crackdown

Aden Duale Photo Courtesy

Defence Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale has condemned the attack on police officers and journalists during a shisha crackdown operation in Kilimani on Friday.

In a statement via his X account on Saturday, January 6, Duale said that families must be protected from drug abuse.

The former National Assembly Majority leader also said owners of shisha dens must face the law regardless of their status or political affiliation.

“The Public Health (Control of Shisha Smoking) Rules, 2017 prohibit the import, manufacture, sale, use, advertising and promoting, and distribution of shisha. Regardless of your status and political affiliation owners of Shisha dens must face the law,” said Duale.

He added, “Attacking journalists and Law enforcement officers is illegal, Primitive and immoral. We must protect the family from Drug abuse.”

The police officers and journalists were attacked on Friday during a crackdown on shisha vending and smoking at a popular Nairobi nightclub, Kettle House, located in the Kilimani area.

During the crackdown, the security team at the club resorted to violence and in the process seriously injured journalists and police officers conducting the operation.

This led to the hospitalization of some of the victims while some journalists had their equipment confiscated and destroyed.

The National Authority for the Campaign against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA) has also condemned the attack on journalists during a Shisha raid in Nairobi.

The authority said those behind the attack will face criminal charges related to the assault.

“The Authority takes great exception to the violent nature of the response to the crackdown on illegal shisha activities in the country and reminds the public that attacks on members of the press, security officers, and other authorized personnel carrying out their duties are punishable by law.

“Because of this, criminal charges against the offenders have commenced and they will be arraigned in court to answer to various charges related to the assault,” NACADA said in a statement.

