Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

CS Kindiki: 60 Terrorists Behind Tuesday Attack in Lamu Killed 

By

Published

20230329 191835

File image of CS Kithure Kindiki

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki has announced that the security agencies have neutralized sixty terrorists who were involved in a terror attack on Tuesday in Lamu County. 

Speaking on Wednesday while appearing before the National Assembly Education committee, CS Kindiki said the operation ended this morning. 

“All the people who attacked our people yesterday have been neutralised, all of them,” Kindiki stated. 

“The attackers were many and we have been able to neutralize all of them.”

The attackers who are believed to be from the Al-Shabaab militia group on Tuesday morning  attacked four buses carrying at least 200 passengers at the intersection of Lamu and Tana River counties.

The attack left two people dead, at least ten injured with the number of those missing uknown. 

“Two of the victims of this attack had life-threatening injuries, as a result of which, one succumbed while being evacuated for emergency Intensive Care Unit (ICU) treatment, bringing the total deaths to two,” Kindiki said on Tuesday.

The Interior CS also mentioned that a combined security operation of elite officers from the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) and the National Police Service (NPS) was deployed to the area.

“A combined security operation of elite contingents of the National Police Service (NPS) and the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) is currently underway, treatment of the injured as well as the search and rescue of missing civilians is ongoing,” Kindiki stated. 

Among those who were caught in the attack is Hindi MCA James Njaaga and his wife. Njaaga was shot on the leg while his wife was shot on the head and died.

Also Read:Kindiki Issues Directive After 5 Police Officers Were Killed in Mandera 

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, , ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019