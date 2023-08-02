CS Kindiki: 60 Terrorists Behind Tuesday Attack in Lamu Killed 

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki has announced that the security agencies have neutralized sixty terrorists who were involved in a terror attack on Tuesday in Lamu County.

Speaking on Wednesday while appearing before the National Assembly Education committee, CS Kindiki said the operation ended this morning.

“All the people who attacked our people yesterday have been neutralised, all of them,” Kindiki stated.

“The attackers were many and we have been able to neutralize all of them.”

The attackers who are believed to be from the Al-Shabaab militia group on Tuesday morning attacked four buses carrying at least 200 passengers at the intersection of Lamu and Tana River counties.

The attack left two people dead, at least ten injured with the number of those missing uknown.

“Two of the victims of this attack had life-threatening injuries, as a result of which, one succumbed while being evacuated for emergency Intensive Care Unit (ICU) treatment, bringing the total deaths to two,” Kindiki said on Tuesday.

The Interior CS also mentioned that a combined security operation of elite officers from the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) and the National Police Service (NPS) was deployed to the area.

“A combined security operation of elite contingents of the National Police Service (NPS) and the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) is currently underway, treatment of the injured as well as the search and rescue of missing civilians is ongoing,” Kindiki stated.

Among those who were caught in the attack is Hindi MCA James Njaaga and his wife. Njaaga was shot on the leg while his wife was shot on the head and died.

