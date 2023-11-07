Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

CS Kindiki Declares Monday November 13 a Public Holiday

By

Published

cskindiki

cskindiki

Interior CS Kithure Kindiki has declared Monday November 13 a public Holiday. 

In a special gazette notice on Monday November 6, Kindiki the holiday will be held to enable Kenyans to participate in tree planting exercises in various parts of the country for the ongoing short rains season.

“In Exercise of the powers conferred by section 3 of the Public Holidays Act, the Cabinet Secretary for Interior and National Administration declares Monday, November 13, 2023, a public holiday in which the public shall be engaged in tree growing countrywide,” the gazette notice read. 

The Interior CS noted that the special tree planting day was approved during Cabinet meeting and will be part of Kenya’s Landscape and Ecosystem Restoration-Towards the Growing of 15 billion trees.

 Kindiki also announced that there will be a national venue for the planting exercise and President William Ruto will preside over the exercise.

“There will be a designated National venue for the tree planting presided over by His Excellency (Dr.) William Samoei Ruto, the President of the Republic of Kenya and Commander-in-Chief of the Defence Forces, and forty-seven (47) County venues presided over by Cabinet Secretaries and Governors, where all Kenyan citizens and the general public shall be expected to participate,” Kindiki added.

Cabinet Secretaries are expected to lead tree-planting exercises in at least two counties each during the special day.

President Ruto has been at the forefront of advocating for increased forest cover in Kenya, encouraging more Kenyans to plant trees.

The exercise is also intended to reduce the effects of climate change.

Ruto had previously invited members of the Kazi Mtaani to participate in the project to plant 15 billion trees in ten years.

Also Read: CS Kindiki Explains Why Police Raised Uhuru Kenyatta Son’s Home 

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020