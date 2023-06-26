Connect with us

CS Kindiki Declares Wednesday Public Holiday

File image of Interior CS Kithure Kindiki

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki has announced that Wednesday, June 28 will be a public holiday to celebrate Eid-Ul-Adha.

Kindiki in a Special Gazette Notice issued on Monday, June 26 stated that the celebration is in line with the Public Holiday Act.

“It is notified for the general information of the public that in exercise of the powers conferred by section 2 (2) and part II of the schedule, as read with section 3 of the Public Holidays Act, the Cabinet Secretary for Interior and National Administration declares that Wednesday, June 28, 2023, shall be a public holiday to mark Eid-Ul-Adha (Idd-Ul-Azha),” the special notice read.

Defence Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale has commended CS Kindiki for recognizing and proclaiming the Eid-Ul-Adh holiday.

“On behalf of the Muslim community in Kenya, I extend our sincere appreciation and gratitude to the Government, through my colleague CS – Interior, Prof. Kindiki Kithure for the recognition and proclamation of 28th June, 2023, as a public holiday to mark Eid-Ul-Adh,” said Duale.

Eid-ul-Adha happens on the tenth day of Dhu-al-Hijjah, the last (twelfth) month of the Islamic Lunar Calendar. The day of celebration is determined by a genuine sighting of the moon following the completion of the yearly Holy Pilgrimage of Hajj.

The celebration of Eid-ul-Adh is to commemorate Prophet Ibrahim’s devotion to Allah SWT and his readiness to sacrifice his son, Ismail.

Traditionally, the day is spent celebrating with family, friends, and loved ones, often wearing new or best attire and the giving of gifts.

