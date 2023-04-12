CS Kindiki Explains How Armed Bandits Managed To Rescue Their Colleague At Iten Hospital

Interior CS Kithure Kindiki has explained how bandits managed to rescue one of their own at Iten Referral Hospital despite police presence.

Speaking on Wednesday while appearing before the National Assembly, said the injured bandit could not explain the injuries on his body.

“We believe the people who came to rescue him were criminals because they came through the hospital fence. They came to rescue one of their own who was hurt.

“The reason why that happened notwithstanding the presence of few police officers who were on-site at that time was the determination by the commanding officer on site that a shootout inside that facility would have caused fatalities of the patients and that gave a leeway for the rescue to succeed,” said Kindiki.

The Interior CS however noted that the suspect has been on the police radar and will be arrested soon.

“We want to confirm that this person has been on the police radar even before the attack, we are on him, we have some leads, and we believe we shall arrest him as soon as possible,” said Kindiki.

Kindiki’s response comes a day after the bandits invaded a hospital in Iten town and rescued their colleague who was being treated after being injured in a banditry raid.

The wounded bandit was being investigated for banditry in Kerio Valley, and authorities planned to apprehend him.

According to police reports, the suspect was in stable condition and due for discharge.

At the time of the raid four police officers were at the bandit’s ward while six others were manning the hospital’s main gate.

A gang of ten young men equipped with guns then stormed the facility, destroyed windows, and rescued the suspect from police officers.

Nobody was injured in the incident.

