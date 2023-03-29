CS Kindiki Explains Why Police Officers Delayed Responding to Northlands Invasion, Deploys More Security  

Interior CS Kithure Kindiki has claimed that Azimio la Umoja anti-government protests on Monday delayed the efforts by police officers to block the invasion of Kenyatta Family land in Ruiru, Kiambu County.

In a statement on Wednesday, Kindiki states that officers were able to act swiftly on the attack on the East Africa Spectre Limited while the invasion of Northlands city was affected by protests in Nairobi.

“A smaller gang attempted to storm a business in the Industrial Area of Nairobi which is associated with a former Prime Minister of Kenya, who is the principal leader of the current protests.

“While the quick action of the police and private security guards repulsed the Industrial Area criminals, action to protect the Ruiru property was not as quick owing to operational constraints caused by the protests that were taking place,” Kindiki explained.

He stated that the demonstrations portend grave danger to the rule of law and the stability of the country.

“The violence, looting, destruction of public amenities, disruption of daily activities and invasion of private property portend real and imminent danger of our country sliding into irretrievable anarchy. These criminal acts must cease,” said Kindiki.

He revealed that two Kenyans had been killed as a result of the anti-government demonstrations, while 51 officers, and 85 civilians were injured.

The Interior CS went on to say that those behind the raid on Kenyatta family’s Northlands would be held accountable.

Kindiki also increased security personnel at the Ruiru-based farm, Raila’s gas business, and other private properties that had been looted or vandalized.

