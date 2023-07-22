Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

CS Kindiki Explains Why Police Raised Uhuru Kenyatta Son’s Home 

By

Published

cskindiki

cskindiki

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki has confirmed that the police raided retired President Uhuru Kenyatta’s son Jomo Kenyatta’s home in Karen. 

In a statement Kindiki stated that the security agencies were conducting an operation targeting three homes in the affluent neighborhood. 

He explained that the police sought to know whether weapons used in demonstrations were supplied by a wide network of civilian firearm holders and leaders of known criminal gangs.

“Today afternoon, an operation has been going on targeting three homesteads within the Karen area where a total of 23 firearms, some of which are suspected to have been used in illegal activities are kept,” said Kindiki. 

He added, “Today’s operation is part of a broader operation targeting scores of firearm holders who are reasonably suspected to be availing firearms not only for purposes of supporting violent protests but also for other illegal activities.”

Kindiki assured that the exercise will strictly be of a security nature, dismissing any notion that is politically related.

“For the avoidance of doubt, security agencies are authorized under the Firearms Act (CAP 114) of 3 the Laws of Kenya to inspect premises where firearms are kept, to require civilian firearm holders to produce them for inspection and ballistic examination where it is reasonably suspected that such firearms or ammunition may have been used or expended outside the law,” he said.

2961 unnamed (1)

Speaking to the media on Friday night, Uhuru slammed the government for going after his son. 

He dared the current administration to go after him instead of drawing his family. 

“What does this government want, because if it wants me the fact that I have been silent doesn’t mean I am scared come for me. What does my mother and children have to do with anything? Kama shida yenu ni mimi I am here,” Uhuru said.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019