CS Kindiki Explains Why Police Raised Uhuru Kenyatta Son’s Home 

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki has confirmed that the police raided retired President Uhuru Kenyatta’s son Jomo Kenyatta’s home in Karen.

In a statement Kindiki stated that the security agencies were conducting an operation targeting three homes in the affluent neighborhood.

He explained that the police sought to know whether weapons used in demonstrations were supplied by a wide network of civilian firearm holders and leaders of known criminal gangs.

“Today afternoon, an operation has been going on targeting three homesteads within the Karen area where a total of 23 firearms, some of which are suspected to have been used in illegal activities are kept,” said Kindiki.

He added, “Today’s operation is part of a broader operation targeting scores of firearm holders who are reasonably suspected to be availing firearms not only for purposes of supporting violent protests but also for other illegal activities.”

Kindiki assured that the exercise will strictly be of a security nature, dismissing any notion that is politically related.

“For the avoidance of doubt, security agencies are authorized under the Firearms Act (CAP 114) of 3 the Laws of Kenya to inspect premises where firearms are kept, to require civilian firearm holders to produce them for inspection and ballistic examination where it is reasonably suspected that such firearms or ammunition may have been used or expended outside the law,” he said.

Speaking to the media on Friday night, Uhuru slammed the government for going after his son.

He dared the current administration to go after him instead of drawing his family.

“What does this government want, because if it wants me the fact that I have been silent doesn’t mean I am scared come for me. What does my mother and children have to do with anything? Kama shida yenu ni mimi I am here,” Uhuru said.