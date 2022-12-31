Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

CS Kindiki Replaces All Regional Commissioners

By

Published

ft7MeXb74Tn9I6OvDvk10eHOJNQmFVkmE5rOizFk

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki has replaced all regional commissioners in the country. 

In a statement issued on Saturday December 31, Kindiki appointed new Regional Commissioners (RCs) to take over from those appointed during President Uhuru Kenyatta’s tenure. 

 “To enhance service delivery, the following personnel changes have been made at the Ministry of Interior and National Administration with effect from today 31st December 2022,” 

“All Regional Commissioners have been recalled to the Ministry Headquarters for further deployment.” the statement read. 

The new RCs include; Rhoda Onyancha (Coast), John Otieno (North Eastern), Paul Rotich (Eastern), Fredrick Shisia (Central) and Dr. Abdi Hassan for the Rift Valley region.

Others are Samson Irungu for the Western region, Florah Mworoa for Nyanza and Katee Mwanza for Nairobi.

At the same time, the CS appointed Anne Ng’etich, the incumbent Secretary for Administration at the State Department of Lands and Physical Planning, as his new Principal Administrative Secretary (PAS).

Makueni County Commissioner Beverly Opwora was named as the Secretary for National Administration, while Jacob Namulen was named as Secretary for Peace Building.

Professor Kindiki also appointed Tom Anjere and William Kaimba as Kisii and Makueni County Commissioners, respectively.

20221231 184455

The new changes come months after Deputy President Gachagua informed the commissioners that they would not be fired from their positions.

“I want to assure all of you, your jobs are safe. Ours is to have a fresh start of engaging and agreeing what we want the National Government to do for the benefit of the people of Kenya,” the DP assured commissioners on October 6.

Also Read: Interior CS Kithure Kindiki Reveals What His Predecessor Fred Matiangi Has Been Telling Him Over the Phone 

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019