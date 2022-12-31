CS Kindiki Replaces All Regional Commissioners

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki has replaced all regional commissioners in the country.

In a statement issued on Saturday December 31, Kindiki appointed new Regional Commissioners (RCs) to take over from those appointed during President Uhuru Kenyatta’s tenure.

“To enhance service delivery, the following personnel changes have been made at the Ministry of Interior and National Administration with effect from today 31st December 2022,”

“All Regional Commissioners have been recalled to the Ministry Headquarters for further deployment.” the statement read.

The new RCs include; Rhoda Onyancha (Coast), John Otieno (North Eastern), Paul Rotich (Eastern), Fredrick Shisia (Central) and Dr. Abdi Hassan for the Rift Valley region.

Others are Samson Irungu for the Western region, Florah Mworoa for Nyanza and Katee Mwanza for Nairobi.

At the same time, the CS appointed Anne Ng’etich, the incumbent Secretary for Administration at the State Department of Lands and Physical Planning, as his new Principal Administrative Secretary (PAS).

Makueni County Commissioner Beverly Opwora was named as the Secretary for National Administration, while Jacob Namulen was named as Secretary for Peace Building.

Professor Kindiki also appointed Tom Anjere and William Kaimba as Kisii and Makueni County Commissioners, respectively.

The new changes come months after Deputy President Gachagua informed the commissioners that they would not be fired from their positions.

“I want to assure all of you, your jobs are safe. Ours is to have a fresh start of engaging and agreeing what we want the National Government to do for the benefit of the people of Kenya,” the DP assured commissioners on October 6.

Also Read: Interior CS Kithure Kindiki Reveals What His Predecessor Fred Matiangi Has Been Telling Him Over the Phone