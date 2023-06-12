CS Kindiki Sends Warning To Raila Over Demos

Interior CS Kithure Kindiki has warned Azimio La Umoja leader Raila Odinga over mass demonstrations over the 2023 Finance Bill.

Speaking on Sunday June 11 Kindiki said Raila should not resort to demonstrations as an alternative, adding that they will not allow anarchy.

“We will not allow people to disrupt businesses, stop transport and destroy property,” said Kindiki.

He said those who are aggrieved should go to Parliament or court.

The Interior CS stated that the government will not follow in the footsteps of South Sudan and other countries.

“We will not allow demos of breaking shops and causing chaos,” he added.

This comes days after Raila threatened to go back to demos if the Finance bill 2022 is passed.

Speaking on Wednesday last week at Chungwa House in Nairobi Raila claimed that President William Ruto’s regime has turned a deaf ear to the concerns of millions of Kenyans and is instead hellbent on taxing them even more through the Finance Bill.

“Kenyans are hurting. They are suffering. They came to power through the backdoor when they were not ready to govern and now want to pour their inefficiency on poor Kenyans,” Raila said.

The ODM leader noted that he will give a direction after the Finance Bill is discussed and voted for in the National Assembly.

“They want to table the controversial Bill in Parliament tomorrow for the second reading and then have the Treasury CS present the budget statement on Thursday next week. They are determined to have it passed, but Kenyans will resist,” Raila said.

He urged Kenyans from all walks of life to come out in numbers when he announces the resumption of demos.

