Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

CS Kindiki: Shakahola Forest To Be Converted To National Memorial Site

By

Published

kindiki data

kindiki

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki has announced that the government will convert part of the Shakahola Forest into a National Memorial site.

In a statement on Tuesday, June 5, Kindiki stated that if the Forest is converted into a memorial site Kenyans and the world at large will not forget about the Shakahola massacre which has so far claimed the lives of over 240 people.

“Shakahola forest, the scene of crime where these grave crimes have been committed can not remain as it was.

“The Government will convert it into a national memorial, a place of remembrance so that Kenyans and the world do not forget what happened here,” said Kindiki.

The Interior CS also stated that there would be a commemoration service at Shakahola once the exhumation exercise of victims who died and were buried is completed.

“Once this exercise is concluded, we shall call a congregation of all believers from all faiths and our national leadership for a commemoration service to secure the sacred right and freedom of worship that has been violated by crooks hiding behind scriptures,” he stated.

The interior CS went on to say that the government is building a strong case against Pastor Mackenzie and his collaborators over the Shakahola Massacre.

“This is a case like no other, and we can not afford to lose it. This case against Mackenzie must be won, the perpetrators must be convicted,” said Kindiki.

He added, “Our investigations team has assured us that we have a watertight case against Mackenzie and his collaborators who are in custody. We have evidence that is sufficient to prove charges of genocide and crimes against humanity.

Also Read: President Ruto Will Transform Kenya Like Kibaki – CS Kindiki

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019