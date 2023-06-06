CS Kindiki: Shakahola Forest To Be Converted To National Memorial Site

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki has announced that the government will convert part of the Shakahola Forest into a National Memorial site.

In a statement on Tuesday, June 5, Kindiki stated that if the Forest is converted into a memorial site Kenyans and the world at large will not forget about the Shakahola massacre which has so far claimed the lives of over 240 people.

“Shakahola forest, the scene of crime where these grave crimes have been committed can not remain as it was.

“The Government will convert it into a national memorial, a place of remembrance so that Kenyans and the world do not forget what happened here,” said Kindiki.

The Interior CS also stated that there would be a commemoration service at Shakahola once the exhumation exercise of victims who died and were buried is completed.

“Once this exercise is concluded, we shall call a congregation of all believers from all faiths and our national leadership for a commemoration service to secure the sacred right and freedom of worship that has been violated by crooks hiding behind scriptures,” he stated.

The interior CS went on to say that the government is building a strong case against Pastor Mackenzie and his collaborators over the Shakahola Massacre.

“This is a case like no other, and we can not afford to lose it. This case against Mackenzie must be won, the perpetrators must be convicted,” said Kindiki.

He added, “Our investigations team has assured us that we have a watertight case against Mackenzie and his collaborators who are in custody. We have evidence that is sufficient to prove charges of genocide and crimes against humanity.

