News

CS Kindiki Speaks On Murder Of Meru Blogger Sniper

Interior CS Kithure Kindiki now says people behind the murder of Meru-based blogger Daniel Muthiani alias Sniper will face justice. 

In a statement on Friday December 29, Kindiki said the DCI detectives are concluding the process of identifying the perpetrators of the murder. 

“Those responsible for organizing, financing and executing the cruel murder of Daniel Muthiani, alias Sniper, have a date with justice,” said Kindiki. 

He added, “Detectives are concluding the process of identifying the evil perpetrators, including those who lured the young man to his death and those who tortured, murdered and dumped his body in an attempt to conceal the terrible crime.” 

This comes after Public Service Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria claimed that the murder of Sniper is linked to the stigmatization of the youth in Mt Kenya. 

In a statement  on Friday Kuria blamed unnamed leaders from the Mt Kenya region who he argued had assumed the roles of kingpins.

“The cold blooded murder of Snipper is in line with the continued profiling and stigmatisation of Mt Kenya youth, branding them as members of Mungiki and other outlawed gangs. When the threshold of what is legit Humanitarian standards fall this low, the outcome is what you see,” Kuria stated.

The Public Service CS vowed to advocate for justice following the murder of the Meru-based blogger.

“The disappearance of Meru based human rights and political activist Snipper is not something to be taken for granted. Verily, verily I say unto the one responsible- You will not get away with this. I will pursue this matter to the bitter end” Kuria added.

Also Read: CS Kuria Issues Warning To Traffic Officers, Reports Them To IG Koome

