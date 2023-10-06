CS Kindiki Takes Action After Sondu Clashes 

Interior CS Kithure Kindiki has swung into action to quell the rising tension at the Kericho-Kisumu border in Sondu town after seven people lost their lives.

In a statement on Thursday, Kindiki announced that the government has transferred security chiefs from both sides of the border.

“It has been decided to transfer all local security heads on both sides of the border and other security and public officers whose want of effectiveness, impartiality and/or competence is deemed to have resulted in the success of the criminals,” said Kindiki

The Interior CS also noted that a multi-agency security team has since been deployed to Sondu to quell the violence.

“This evening, the Government has deployed a contingent of specialist security personnel to contain the escalation of violent crime in Sondu Town and its environs. Lives have been lost, property destroyed, and civil order grossly undermined during the past two days,”he stated.

Kindiki pointed out that the special deployment is to be supervised jointly by the Rift Valley and Nyanza regional security teams with firm instructions to ensure immediate resumption of normalcy.

He further disclosed that he would announce more measures aimed at containing the violence and restoring peace in Sondu town.

This comes after Nyanza governors Gladys Wangs (Homa Bay), Ochillo Ayacko (Migori), James Orengo (Siaya) and Anyang Nyong’o (Kisumu) in a joint statement earlier called on CS Kindiki to deploy General Service Unit (GSU) officers to the area.

The four governors noted that attempts by local police officers to handle the clashes in Sondu have been futile.

“We strongly propose that the government urgently sends a contingent of GSU to that area to restore peace and security,” the joint statement read in part.

Also Read: Kindiki Warns Azimio Against Demos If Bipartisan Talks Fail