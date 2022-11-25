Connect with us

CS Kindiki Warns Goverment Officials Against Taking Part in Politics

Interiror CS Kithure Kindiki During the pass out of Assitant County Commisioners. Image Courtesy Ministry of Interior.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Professor Kithure Kindiki has directed all national government officials to keep off politics or risk being sacked.

Speaking on Friday, November 25 at Embakasi Administration Police Training College during the pass-out parade, CS Kindiki said that the Kenya Kwanza government will not give political assignments to any of its grassroots officials including chiefs, and county and regional commissioners.

“We will not expect NGAOs to participate in extraneous activities including politics. The government’s policy is to create professional NGAO organs to serve the country impartially, equally, and in accordance with the law,” he said.

“Your work is to stick to the delivery of services and to make sure that you don’t veer off from your mandate. Our work is to provide services to the people irrespective of their ethnicity, political affiliation, religion, or any other connection,” he added.

He further stated that the National government will by February 2023, provide every ACCs with vehicles to help them in their mobility when coordinating government programs.

“We want to retain about 200 cars and acquire an equal number in the shortest time possible. We want to ensure that within the next three months, every assistant county commissioner will be provided with transport so that they can be able to deliver services to the people of Kenya.” Said Kindiki.

CS Kindiki also urged the officers to put grassroots coordination and collaboration with other state agencies first.

Inspector General Japheth Koome, his assistant Noor Gabow, members of the Parliamentary Committee on Security and National Administration Francis Sigei, Dido Rasso, and Peter Kaluma among others, attended the Friday event.

Also Read: Little Known Details of Kithure Kindiki’s Rise from Being a University Lecturer to Powerful CS

