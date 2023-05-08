CS Kindiki Warns Politicians Against Visiting Shakahola After Raila Was Denied Entry

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki has told politicians to keep off the Shakahola area which had been closed off following a security operation to investigate the deaths of over a hundred suspected cult members.

Kindiki in a directive on Sunday, said that only members of the parliamentary security committee are allowed access to the area.

“I allowed the National Assembly Security Committee to access Shakahola because it is a security operation zone and Parliament has a role. The other politicians, keep off. Don’t bring politics to Shakahola,” he said.

At the same time Kindiki stated that 112 bodies have been exhumed so far and DCI detectives would continue to comb the Shakahola forest to look for more graves.

“So far, 112 bodies have been exhumed and the experts are telling us that we have more graves at Shakahola. On Tuesday, we resume the exhumation process because the weather has improved. These criminals have cost us greatly as a nation,” said Kindiki.

Raila was denied access to the area on Friday, a day before vowing to go to court to challenge President William Ruto’s decision to appoint a commission of investigation into the starving cult.

“Nimeona bwana Ruto jana ameweka tume ya kufanya uchunguzi tena vilevile akaweka ingine ya judicial commission of inquiry. Hiyo ilikua inafanyika chini ya katiba ya kitambo, tangu 2010 Rais hana uwezo ya kuunda jopo kazi ya kufanya uchunguzi. Hiyo imewekwa chini ya Bunge,” Raila said on Saturday.

“Juzi nimeambia bunge yetu waende wafanye halahala waunde tume ya kufanya uchunguzi. Bunge inalala, haijafanya kazi hiyo Ruto anasema ameweka hiyo tumo. Mimi nitaenda mahakama kusema hiyo jopokazi ameweka ni kinyume ya katiba ya taifa letu.”

