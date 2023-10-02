CS Kuria Alleges Receiving Threats Over Meru Industrial Park

Connect with us

Trade CS Moses Kuria on Monday claimed that he received threats over presiding over the groundbreaking of the Meru County Industrial park. 

Speaking in Meru, Kuria said he could not stop the event since Meru County is one of Kenya Kwanza’s strongholds. 

“Kawira, you have put me in trouble. Since yesterday, there have been threats, and I hear that you are having problems here. I was at the forefront of fighting for the Azimio people, and just the other day, I was received like a king in Siaya because they understand the significance of this Industrial Park to them,” said Kuria.

The Trade CS said he would not meddle in the political affairs of the County adding that even Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua said so. 

Kuria on Sunday said his Agriculture Counterpart Mithika Linturi asked him to postpone the groundbreaking ceremony due to ongoing leadership wrangles in Meru that have seen several leaders gang up on Governor  Kawira Mwangaza.

“I have received requests from my colleague Mithika Linturi and the Meru Leadership to postpone due to the prevailing political situation in Meru,” CS Kuria said.

The former MP however turned down the request owing to the urgent need to solve poverty and joblessness facing many youths in the country.

“With profound respect, I will not postpone. The joblessness and poverty facing our people can not wait for even one hour as we fix our broken politics,” the Trade CS said.

Governor Mwangaza has been on the spot in recent days after she dared Meru MCAs to try impeaching her for the second time.

She has fallen out with her deputy Isaac Mutuma who has accused her of harassment and denying him an opportunity to serve.

Also Read: Why Moses Kuria Used a Boda Bofa To A Cabinet Meeting

