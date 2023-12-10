Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

CS Kuria Issues Warning To Traffic Officers, Reports Them To IG Koome

By

Published

20230713 105931

File image of CS Moses Kuria

Public Service Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria has fired a warning to traffic police officers harassing matatu owners in Eldoret over their insurance cover.

In a statement on Saturday, December 9, Kuria said traffic officers have been soliciting bribes from the PSV operators who could not get new covers after Xplico Insurance was put under receivership.

He noted that it was irrational to expect the PSV owners to get new cover over the weekend.

“I have received reports about traffic police officers asking for bribes from PSV owners who have cover from Explico Insurance which was only put under receivership yesterday. It’s not reasonable to expect innocent policyholders to get new cover over the weekend,” said Kuria.

The Public Service CS disclosed that he had engaged the Inspector General of Police Japhet Koome promising to take action soon.

“I have raised this issue with IG Japheth Koome. Any police officers especially around Eldoret Town who are doing this, do it at your own risk. I urge all PSV owners not to pay any bribes,” Kuria added.

This comes days after the Insurance Regulatory Authority (IRA) put Xplico under receivership and appointed the Policyholders Compensation Fund (PCF) to manage the insurer.

“Its existing Policyholders are advised to immediately seek alternative covers from other licensed insurers to ensure that there is no unnecessary exposure,” the authority stated.

IRA also prohibited the company from selling insurance covers and advised Kenyans not to buy plans from the company.

The authority assured the affected claimants that the new receiver would compensate them as provided for in the law.

Also Read: He is Worse Than Kuria- Senator Cherargei Asks Ruto To Sack Murkomen

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020