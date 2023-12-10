CS Kuria Issues Warning To Traffic Officers, Reports Them To IG Koome

Public Service Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria has fired a warning to traffic police officers harassing matatu owners in Eldoret over their insurance cover.

In a statement on Saturday, December 9, Kuria said traffic officers have been soliciting bribes from the PSV operators who could not get new covers after Xplico Insurance was put under receivership.

He noted that it was irrational to expect the PSV owners to get new cover over the weekend.

“I have received reports about traffic police officers asking for bribes from PSV owners who have cover from Explico Insurance which was only put under receivership yesterday. It’s not reasonable to expect innocent policyholders to get new cover over the weekend,” said Kuria.

The Public Service CS disclosed that he had engaged the Inspector General of Police Japhet Koome promising to take action soon.

“I have raised this issue with IG Japheth Koome. Any police officers especially around Eldoret Town who are doing this, do it at your own risk. I urge all PSV owners not to pay any bribes,” Kuria added.

This comes days after the Insurance Regulatory Authority (IRA) put Xplico under receivership and appointed the Policyholders Compensation Fund (PCF) to manage the insurer.

“Its existing Policyholders are advised to immediately seek alternative covers from other licensed insurers to ensure that there is no unnecessary exposure,” the authority stated.

IRA also prohibited the company from selling insurance covers and advised Kenyans not to buy plans from the company.

The authority assured the affected claimants that the new receiver would compensate them as provided for in the law.

