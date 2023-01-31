Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

CS Machogu Bans Morning Preps & Evening Classes 

By

Published

WhatsApp Image 2022 10 21 at 8.38.42 PM 1674204581

File image of Ezekiel  Machogu

Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu has banned schools from having morning preps and evening classes. 

In a statement on Monday January 30, Machogu pointed out that teachers were overburdening students leaving them with little or no time to rest.

“As we resume our normal education calendar, it is clearly stipulated in the curriculum that learning begins at 8 am and ends at 3.45 pm. We are subjecting our learners to unnecessary struggles by waking them at 4 am to attend lessons in schools by 6 am,’’ Machogu said.

Machogu warned schools against forcing students to report early or leaving late. 

“You will meet students walking in the streets before dawn so that they can make time for remedial classes.

“We will not allow that, and we will also take action on schools that ferry students home as late as 10.00 pm,” the CS warned.

The CS argued learning beyond the stipulated hours is likely to damage the minds of Kenyan learners.

“The syllabus should be covered appropriately between the stipulated time. Let us not subject pupils to unnecessary mental torture. We don’t want to subject the kids to the strain. Kids should sleep for nine hours,” he said.

Kenya Primary Heads Association (KEPSHA) in response asked the Ministry of Education to hire more teachers in order for the directive to be effective. 

“There is an acute shortage of teachers in public primary schools, making it hard to finish the syllabus in the stipulated time. We request the Ministry to train and employ more teachers so that it will be possible to adhere to the released school calendar,” KEPSHA stated. 

Also Read: Education CS Ezekiel Machogu Defends Kisii Schools After Stellar KCSE Performance 

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019