CS Machogu Clarifies Reports of School Fees Increase

Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu has assured parents that the government will not increase fees for high school students.

Speaking on Monday October 30 at Kikuyu Township Primary School in Kiambu County on Monday morning, Machogu said high school fees will remain unchanged and all students who sit for KCPE will proceed to Highschool.

“I have confirmed that exams have gone to all schools and Your Excellency, I would like to assure Kenyans that your government is not increasing the fees when they go to Form 1. All of (the candidates) are going to be placed in Form 1,” said Machogu

He continued,”The school fees is Ksh 53,000 for national and extra-county schools and Ksh45,000 for county schools.”

President Ruto who was in attendance wished all KCPE candidates success noting that the government has created a conducive environment to ensure a seamless transition into the next education levels.

“Be confident and do your best. Carry out the exam knowing very well we have an opportunity for each and every child of Kenya as you move to the next stage.

“There is no child in Kenya who will not have a place to move on and progress their education to the next level. That is the confidence I want every child in Kenya to know,” said Ruto.

The Head of State also prayed for the minors as they undertake their national examinations.

Over 1.4 million candidates will be seating for their KCPE exams and about 1.2 million will be undertaking the KPSEA exams. KCSE Exams on the other hand are slated for next week.

