CS Machogu: KCSE Exams To Continue On Monday November 13 Despite Being Declared Holiday

Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu has announced that the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examinations scheduled for Monday, November 13 will continue as planned despite being declared a public holiday.

In a statement on Tuesday, November 7, Machogu also requested all members of the Multi-Agency Examinations Administration Group to report to duty on time to ensure all the activities of the day are well executed as scheduled.

“The Ministry of Education wishes to inform the public that the holiday will not interrupt the
ongoing Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) Examination papers scheduled
for Monday, 13th November, 2023.

“Consequently, all members of the Multi-Agency Examinations Administration Group are requested to report to duty  on time to ensure allthe activities of the day are well executed as scheduled,” Machogu stated.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki in a gazette notice on Monday, November 6 declared Monday next week as a public holiday to enable Kenyans to participate in tree-planting exercises in various parts of the country.

“In Exercise of the powers conferred by section 3 of the Public Holidays Act, the Cabinet Secretary for Interior and National Administration declares Monday, November 13, 2023, a public holiday in which the public shall be engaged in tree growing countrywide,” the gazette notice read.

The tree planting exercise will be presided over by President William Ruto and also be marked across the 47 counties presided over by  Cabinet Secretaries and Governors, where all Kenyan citizens and the general public shall be expected to participate.

“There will be a designated National venue for the tree planting presided over by His Excellency (Dr.) William Samoei Ruto, the President of the Republic of Kenya and Commander-in-Chief of the Defence Forces, and forty-seven (47) County venues presided over by Cabinet Secretaries and Governors, where all Kenyan citizens and the general public shall be expected to participate,” Kindiki added.

Also Read: CS Kindiki Declares Monday, November 13 a Public Holiday

