CS Machogu Orders All Field Officers To Report To Their Duty Stations

Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu has directed all field officers of the Ministry of Education to report to their duty stations on all working days.

In a statement sent to the newsrooms on Monday December 25, CS Machogu said the officers will assist parents with necessary preparations regarding the 2024 School Calendar.

“All field officers of the Ministry of Education have been advised to report to their duty stations on all working days to assist parents with necessary preparations regarding the 2024 School Calendar,” read the statement in part.

Meanwhile, the Education CS reminded parents and guardians of school opening dates for 2024.

Machogu urged parents to embark on the task of preparing learners to ensure they are ready for the 2024 School Calendar, 2024.

“It is instructive that Early Childhood Development, Primary and Secondary schools will open for commencement of the First Term studies on January 8th, 2024, except for Form One students who will report to their new institutions on January 15th, 2024,” Machogu stated.

To protect learners, Machogu called on parents and guardians to exercise their utmost parental responsibility to appropriately guide their children on ways to effectively navigate the negative temptations that come with the festive season.

He particularly, urged parents tocaution their children against the dangers of drug and substance abuse that are most prevalent in some parts of the country.

CS Machogu further expressed the Government’s unwavering commitment to promoting access to education at all levels, and providing financial support to all deserving learners at all levels in the spirit of leaving no one behind.

“I wish to thank all stakeholders for their overwhelming support to the education sector in 2023, which enabled us to stay on a firm trajectory during our robust rollout of various reforms in line with the recommendations of the Presidential Working Party on Education Reforms Report,” he added.