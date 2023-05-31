CS Machogu Reveals Amount Of Money Families of Mukumu Girls Students Who Died Will Receive

Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu has disclosed that families of Sacred Heart Mukumu Girls Students who lost their children will receive Ksh 400,000 each.

Speaking on Wednesday while appearing before the Senate, CS Machogu said that his Ministry would ensure the families are compensated by the Group Life Insurance.

He also said that the government has already paid the treatment costs for all students from the school who were admitted in hospital.

“The Ministry, through the EduAfya Insurance policy, paid for the cost of treatment for the learners who fell sick. Families of the deceased students will be paid sh400, 000 per student from Group Life Insurance Cover as compensation,” Machogu said.

Three students and a teacher passed on in April as a result of consuming contaminated food. Several other students were admitted to hospital leading to the closure of school for weeks.

To reduce the risk of students consuming contaminated water and food in schools, Machogu said the ministry will perform regular food and water tests in collaboration with the Kenya Bureau of Standards.

“The contaminated food which was in the store, amounting to 73 tonnes of cereals, maize, rice and beans was destroyed.

“New suppliers have been procured to supply foodstuff and we are also ensuring that we are doing a proper checking to ensure that whatever food consumed in the school is of proper quality and does not have any such contamination,” Machogu said.

The Education CS at the same time stated that his ministry has set aside Ksh 10 million for the purposes of renovating dormitories and removing the asbestos roofs in some of the buildings in the school.

