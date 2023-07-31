CS Moses Kuria’s Message To Ruto, Raila After Agreeing Fresh Talks 

Trade Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria has commended President William Ruto and Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga for agreeing to continue with negotiations.

Kuria in a statement on Sunday July 30, said the move was a step in the right direction and will boost Kenya’s economy.

“The resumption of bipartisan talks is good news for Investments and the economy in general. Violence is not the way to resolve political differences. It’s time to pull together as a nation with a strong government and even stronger opposition to keep us in check,” said Kuria.

The former Gatundu South MP however noted that they will however not allow a powersharing deal akin to Uhuru-Raila Handshake.

“To my bosses William Ruto and Raila Odinga you are on the RIGHT side of history. All Kenyans are behind you for as long as we do not create another Mongrel like the Nusu Mkate confusion,” he added.

This comes after President Ruto and Raila held a private meeting in Mombasa and agreed to resume with bipartisan negotiations.

“We sanctioned a meeting between our leadership and that of Kenya Kwanza, under the facilitation of H.E. Olusegun Obasanjo.

“This initial meeting was to prepare ground for honest discussions of the issues we have been raising and those that Kenya Kwanza feels like raising. The meeting was therefore a talk about envisaged talks,” Azimio announced on Sunday.

The new talks will have 10 members, five from Kenya Kwanza and five from Azimio.

The committee will include four members from outside Parliament, two from each side, leaders of the Majority and Minority from the National Assembly, and four additional Members of Parliament -two from each side.

Former Nigerian President Olesegun Obasanjo will facilitate the fresh talks between the two coalitions.

