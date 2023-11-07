CS Murkomen Announces New Measures To Transform JKIA

Roads and Transport CS Kipchumba Murkomen has announced a raft of measures aimed at transforming and enhancing service delivery at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

In a statement on Tuesday, Murkomen a Service Charter requiring all agencies operating at the airport to provide seamless service to passengers under a one-stop shop will be the center of the new reforms.

He noted that the charter which will be signed at the end of the month, will bring together immigration, customs, police, port health, the Kenya Plant Health Inspectorate Service (KEPHIS) and other service providers under the leadership of the Kenya Airports Authority (KAA)).

The Transport CS noted that passengers will no longer be required to alight from their vehicle while entering JKIA.

“We shall also deploy technology to improve screening at the entrance of the airport Passenger Screening Yard (PSY) to end the current practice of passengers alighting at the main gate,” said Murkomen.

The changes to be undertaken include deploying technology to facilitate faster self-check-in and enhancing airport entry and exit by ensuring the company providing parking services increases service booths and deploys faster technology.

Murkomen noted that airlines will be required to upgrade their ticket printing to avoid long queues.

“We shall also deploy technology the Advance Passenger Information (APS) system to provide prior information of passengers for more efficiency and enhanced security,” he said.

“Passenger facilitation services shall be streamlined to avoid access to the airport by unauthorized persons. KAA will establish a passenger facilitation unit to reduce the number of persons entering the airport in the name of facilitating VIPs. To this end all access cards shall be withdrawn and screened afresh,” Murkomen continued.

To ensure professionalism the Transport CS said all staff at the airport will be trained on customer service and the police unit service at the airport and other ports of entry shall be facilitated to carry out their duties professionally.

Murkomen pointed out that hand luggage scanners will be increased to make the process faster adding that suspicious luggage shall, however, be tagged, opened and subjected to further examination.

“The Government will also provide bigger and comfortable seating areas, free Wi-Fi and more charging ports at the JKIA at the airport while breastfeeding booths will be revamped and made more comfortable for lactating mothers,” he stated.

Murkomen further said his ministry had undertaken measures to ensure that the prices and quality of goods offered by concessionaires such restaurants are good and up to the standard.

