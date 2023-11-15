CS Murkomen Appoints 11-Member Committee To Probe State Of Airports  

Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has appointed an eleven-member committee to investigate issues surrounding Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA), Wilson Airport, and Moi International Airport.

Speaking on Wednesday, Murkomen said the committee has been tasked to come up with an interim report within the next 14 days, and the final report within 28 days.

He noted that the task force

will also review works undertaken in the last two years by contractors and identify immediate remedial measures to be undertaken.

“I have formed a technical committee to investigate the status of our airports in particular JKIA, Wilson International Airport and Moi International Airport in Mombasa,” said Murkomen.

He added, “The terms of reference will be to access the state of infrastructures facilities, to access the state of electromechanical facilities, review the work in the last 2 years by contractors and to identify immediate remedial measures to be undertaken.”

The committee will be chaired by Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) Director Eng. Walter Ogolla with George Ngugi, Neepe Iltasayon, Martin Wamaye, Richard Cherop, Christine Nzai, Judith Kimeu, James Mbui, Lawrence Mochama, Sharon Asiyo and Fredick Kabunge being members.

This comes after CS Murkomen was put on the spot of a leaking roof at JKIA after he blamed the former administration for the crisis at the international airport.

The Transpot CS said the Uhuru regime sought the services of unqualified contractors to renovate JKIA and other airports in the country something that has caused a huge mess.

“The previous government did shoddy work in the maintenance of the JKIA facility and other 12 airstrips across the country. When we got to the office, we found out that many of our airports are in a pathetic state and JKIA leaking is a result of that,” said Murkomen.