News

CS Murkomen Proposes New Regulations To Curb Road Accidents

By

Published

FB IMG 1680357820118

File image of Kipchumba Murkomen

Roads and Transport CS Kipchumba Murkomen has announced a series of proposed regulations to reduce the number of accidents.

Speaking on Tuesday July 4 during the prayers for victims of the Londiani accident in Kericho County, Murkomen stated that all Public Service Vehicles (PSVs) and school buses must be fitted with dashboard cameras and telematics.

“Telematics will have a GPS system showing where a vehicle will be at any particular time, it will have a black box recorder that will be transmitting the speed of every vehicle at every time. 

“It will show the location of every vehicle and show when and who maintained the vehicle. It will show where the vehicle was serviced and who serviced the vehicle,” Murkomen stated.

The Transport CS noted that the dashboard must have a link to NTSA and the Ministries of Interior and Transport and cameras fitted in front and at the back of the vehicle.

He emphasized that all saccos must have the application.

“All the Saccos must be enrolled in the application so that when you carry a child heading to Nairobi, the application can show where it is at any given time and the speed at which it is going, as well as details of the driver,” the CS remarked. 

Murkomen went on to say that he will need the support of parliament once the new regulations are brought to the house.

The new proposals come after a truck rammed into many matatus and an open-air market in Londiani, Kericho County, killing 52 people. The 52 comprised 31 males, 18 females and 2 children.

The country has also witnessed similar collisions involving school buses and public utility vehicles.

Also Read: Murkomen Issues Statement On Alleged Stripping Of Passenger in Matatu 

