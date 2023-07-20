CS Murkomen Reveals Millions Kenyans Will Pay For Damages Roads in Kisumu

Roads and Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has stated that the government will spend at least Ksh 200 million to repair all roads that have been damaged in Kisumu County.

Speaking on Thursday in Isiolo, the Transport CS said the roads were damaged during the Azimio anti-government protests in the last two weeks.

“The roads that have been burnt in Kisumu for the last two weeks will need not less than Ksh 200 million to repair the potholes that have been created because of burning tires,” said Murkomen.

He went on to slam Kenyans online who made fun of his remarks last week that the government will use over Ksh 500 million to repair the Nairobi Expressway in Mlolongo, Machakos County.

Murkomen noted that the machines used in the Mlolongo toll station are expensive than most people think.

“I told Kenyans that we will pay nearly 500 million to repair the expressway, but some are making jokes online because they don’t understand. Those machines for scanning cars, allowing cars to access the road, and ensuring how much each car pays, are not cheap.

“They are not like the cooking pots the protestors put on their head. Those are very expensive machines that will require the taxpayer to pay the Nairobi Expressway investors,” the transport CS added.

Murkomen further said his ministry will support a petition filed in court to compel Azimio leaders to pay for the damages caused during the nationwide protests.

“Since I am one of the interested parties, in this case, we are saying as a ministry, we will support the citizens to ensure that their money is returned and that those who damage public property in protests are held accountable and made to pay,” he further stated.

