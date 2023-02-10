Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

CS Murkomen Sends Uhuru’s Men Home in Latest Changes at NTSA Board

By

Published

20221019 164935

CS Kipchumba Murkomen

Transport, Roads and Infrastructure Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has fired six members of the National Transport and Safety Authority Board in the latest changes. 

The six are Catherine Njeri Waweru, Alice Chepchumba Chesire, Francis Kiriinya Mwongo, Meshak Kidenda (Eng), Mithamo Muchiri and Wilfred Okemwa.

They were appointed in 2019 by the former Transport Cabinet Secretary James Macharia to serve for a period of three years.

In a gazette notice dated February 10, 2023, CS Murkomen also appointed six individuals to the board to serve for three years.

The new appointees include; Nimo Omar Haji, Carol Oduor, Richard Munyao, Simon Kalekem, Ephraim Karimi Macharia and Charles Nyabuti.

The six will propose and advise on public transportation policy formulation, assist in the development of work plans and budgets, and oversee the execution of approved directorate work plans.

They will also be in charge of the road agency’s performance management. Other responsibilities included developing methods to prevent traffic accidents, overseeing the implementation of new-generation license plates, and inspecting vehicles.

The new changes come days after President William Ruto appointed Aden Noor Ali as the chairperson of the NTSA board of directors.

President Ruto announced Ali’s appointment while rescinding the appointment of Agnes Odhiambo, who had been appointed by his predecessor Uhuru Kenyatta in 2020.

Ali had unsuccessfully vied for the Mandera governorship in the 2022 elections.

Before the August polls, Ali also served as a member of the Transport Licensing Appeals Board.

The changes come as president Ruto is keen on aligning the government programs with his agenda for the country.It is also viewed as an effort to reward his close allies who campaigned and supported him prior to the August 9 elections.

Also Read: Nelson Havi Lands Plum Job In William Ruto’s Government 

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, , ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019