CS Murkomen Sends Uhuru’s Men Home in Latest Changes at NTSA Board

Transport, Roads and Infrastructure Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has fired six members of the National Transport and Safety Authority Board in the latest changes.

The six are Catherine Njeri Waweru, Alice Chepchumba Chesire, Francis Kiriinya Mwongo, Meshak Kidenda (Eng), Mithamo Muchiri and Wilfred Okemwa.

They were appointed in 2019 by the former Transport Cabinet Secretary James Macharia to serve for a period of three years.

In a gazette notice dated February 10, 2023, CS Murkomen also appointed six individuals to the board to serve for three years.

The new appointees include; Nimo Omar Haji, Carol Oduor, Richard Munyao, Simon Kalekem, Ephraim Karimi Macharia and Charles Nyabuti.

The six will propose and advise on public transportation policy formulation, assist in the development of work plans and budgets, and oversee the execution of approved directorate work plans.

They will also be in charge of the road agency’s performance management. Other responsibilities included developing methods to prevent traffic accidents, overseeing the implementation of new-generation license plates, and inspecting vehicles.

The new changes come days after President William Ruto appointed Aden Noor Ali as the chairperson of the NTSA board of directors.

President Ruto announced Ali’s appointment while rescinding the appointment of Agnes Odhiambo, who had been appointed by his predecessor Uhuru Kenyatta in 2020.

Ali had unsuccessfully vied for the Mandera governorship in the 2022 elections.

Before the August polls, Ali also served as a member of the Transport Licensing Appeals Board.

The changes come as president Ruto is keen on aligning the government programs with his agenda for the country.It is also viewed as an effort to reward his close allies who campaigned and supported him prior to the August 9 elections.

