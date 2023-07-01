Connect with us

CS Murkomen Takes Action After Deadly Londiani Accident

Transport CS Kipchumba Murkomen has announced that his Ministry will relocate roadside markets following the Londiani accident in Kericho that left at least 50 people dead.

Speaking on Saturday July 1, Murkomen stated that the government is ready to provide access roads to markets. 

“We are ready as a ministry to provide access roads to the markets, entry and exit routes to the market so that people driving in to buy the produce can go in and avoid such catastrophes,” he said. 

The Transport CS at the same time noted thag government will also make it mandatory for drivers to undergo refresher courses.

“Some drivers were hesitant on taking the refresher courses but following this accident that killed so many people, the government has decided to make it mandatory to take a refresher training,” he added.

According to witnesses the accident happened when a truck lost control and ran over pedestrians, business people, and matatus that were parked alongside the road.

The truck which was coming from Nakuru headed to Kericho lost control and drove off the road ramming into hawkers who were busy.

Witnesses claimed that the truck’s driver lost control after experiencing a technical problem and was attempting to avoid colliding with a bus that was parked on the road.

President William Ruto has mourned the death of the people who died in the accident.

He  said it was worrying that some of those who had died in the accident were promising young people.

“The country mourns with the families who have lost loved ones in a horrific road accident in Londiani, Kericho County. It is distressing that some of the fatalities are young people with a promising future and business people who were on their daily chores,” said Ruto.

“We pray for the speedy recovery of all survivors; you are in our thoughts. We urge motorists to be extra cautious on roads, especially now when we are experiencing heavy rainfall.”

Also Read: Murkomen Issues Statement On Alleged Stripping Of Passenger in Matatu 

