CS Murkomen Under Fire After Committing Diplomatic Blunder On Live TV 

Transport CS Kipchumba Murkomen on Monday night stirred controversy after claiming Rwanda is an autocracy.

Speaking during an interview with Citizen TV, Murkomen said Kenya cannot be compared to Rwanda in terms of development, noting that the country is an autocracy where whatever the President says is the law.

“Rwanda is not like Kenya. Like the president said yesterday we must live with certain expectations that come with democracy. Rwanda is an autocracy and there whatever the President says is the law,” said Murkomen.

He added, “The other day I announced that we want to retest drivers but what happened, people caused chaos, went to court. For every decision you make in this country you must go through a proposal then Parliament then public participation. Then after you go through all the processes you go through the court and that is our country.”

Murkomen went on to say Kenya and Rwanda can be compared noting that no fair comparison could be made because Rwanda is “even smaller than Kajiado county.”

“The size of Rwanda is almost the size of Kajiado County which is bigger. You cannot compare the political situation in Rwanda and the size of the country with our country and our democracy. That is why we have to employ technology to deal with corruption and cartelism,” said Murkomen.

The remarks sparked outrage online, with Lawyer Ahmednasir demanding that the government organize workshops for officials to educate them on basic tenets of international relations.

“This is embarrassing. CSs must be taken through a crash course, teaching them the responsibilities that come with their new constitutional offices! Very soon, Kenya will be a pariah state in the hood!” he stated.

