Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

CS Murkomen Under Fire After Committing Diplomatic Blunder On Live TV 

By

Published

FB IMG 1702965645260

Transport CS Kipchumba Murkomen on Monday night stirred controversy after claiming Rwanda is an autocracy. 

Speaking during an interview with Citizen TV, Murkomen said Kenya cannot be compared to Rwanda in terms of development, noting that the country is an autocracy where whatever the President says is the law.

“Rwanda is not like Kenya. Like the president said yesterday we must live with certain expectations that come with democracy. Rwanda is an autocracy and there whatever the President says is the law,” said Murkomen. 

He added, “The other day I announced that we want to retest drivers but what happened, people caused chaos, went to court. For every decision you make in this country you must go through a proposal then Parliament then public participation. Then after you go through all the processes you go through the court and that is our country.”

Murkomen went on to say  Kenya and Rwanda can be compared noting that no fair comparison could be made because Rwanda is “even smaller than Kajiado county.”

“The size of Rwanda is almost the size of Kajiado County which is bigger. You cannot compare the political situation in Rwanda and the size of the country with our country and our democracy. That is why we have to employ technology to deal with corruption and cartelism,” said Murkomen.

The remarks sparked outrage online, with Lawyer Ahmednasir demanding that the government organize workshops for officials to educate them on basic tenets of international relations.

“This is embarrassing. CSs must be taken through a crash course, teaching them the responsibilities that come with their new constitutional offices! Very soon, Kenya will be a pariah state in the hood!” he stated.

Also Read: Uhuru Breaks Silence On DRC Rebel Movement Launched In Nairobi

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, , , ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020