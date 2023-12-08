Connect with us

CS Mutua Announces Free Entry To National Parks, Meuseums During Jamuhuri Day

File image of Tourism CS Alfred Mutua.

Tourism Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua has announced that Kenyans will enjoy free access to national parks and museums on Jamhuri Day.

In a statement on Friday, Mutua noted that the directive would enable Kenyans to go and enjoy sightseeing activities as Kenya celebrates 60 years since gaining independence.

“In commemorating our 60th year of independence, the Government proudly announces free entry for Kenyan citizens to all national parks and museums on Jamhuri Day, December 12, 2023,” Mutua stated.

“This initiative aligns with our collective pride in being Kenyan and our desire for everyone to relish the gifts bestowed upon us by nature.”

The Tourism CS noted that the free access will extend to marine parks, the Safari walk, and animal orphanages, from 6 am to 6 pm.

Mutua noted that Kenyans intending to enjoy the free offer will have to prove their identity through various documentation such as the ID.

He urged Kenyans to follow guidelines by the officials from Kenya Wildlife Services (KWS) to ensure that services run smoothly.

“Proof of identification is required for Kenyan citizens, with children accompanying parents or guardians who possess identification proof. Should a facility reach full capacity, we kindly urge patience to allow departing visitors to create space for others. Compliance with our staff’s guidance at entry points and within the premises is greatly appreciated,” he added.

CS Mutua further called on Governors overseeing county governments managing national reserves to consider a similar waiver, enabling all Kenyan citizens to revel and enjoy heritage.

