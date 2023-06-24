Connect with us

News

CS Mutua Issues Statement Amid Russia Crisis

ALRED MUTUA FLAGS

File image of CS Alfred Mutua.

Foreign and Diaspora Affairs Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua has stated that Russia has assured him all is well despite a crisis in the country involving the Military and a mercenary group (Wagner).

Mutua in a statement on Saturday stated that he spoke to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov who assured him authorities are in control.

“I have just spoken to Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov about the current news of attacks by a mercenary group. He has updated me on the situation and informed me that the Russian government is in control and “everything will be fine. I have told him of our concern and wish,” Mutua posted on Twitter.

His remarks come amid tension in the European country after the Wagner Group led by Yevgeny Prigozhin rebelled against President Vladimir Putin saying his action betray Russia.

The Wagner Group is a private wing of mercenaries, which has been fighting alongside the regular Russian army in Ukraine.

Wagner boss Prigozhin has claimed to have taken over the city of Rostov-on-Don near the Ukraine border.

Prigozhin in a message on Saturday morning said that all the members of his Wagner group of mercenaries were “ready to die” in his action against the Russian military.

“All of us are ready to die. All 25,000, and then another 25,000,” he said in an audio message, adding the action was being taken “for the Russian people,” he stated.

Putin on the other hand has vowed to use harsh punishment for the organizers of an armed rebellion.

“All those who prepared the rebellion will suffer inevitable punishment. The armed forces and other government agencies have received the necessary orders,” he said on Saturday.

