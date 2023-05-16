CS Nakhumicha Speaks After President Ruto Sacked Health PS & Entire KEMSA Board 

Health CS Susan Nakhumicha has revealed that President William Ruto consulted her before he sacked Health PS Josephine Mburu and the entire KEMSA board.

Speaking on Monday evening, Nakhumicha stated that President Ruto sought a solution to the unraveling Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (KEMSA) scandal on mosquito nets.

She however noted that she is not sure if Mburu was involved in the matter.

“I have been involved in the decision that has been made today. To the best of my knowledge, I have advised the President as his principal advisor.

“Specifically, I would not tell whether she was involved or not. Principal Secretaries are the accounting officers of the ministry. It is expected that in their day-to-day, they will interact with the institutions when it comes to such matters,” she said.

President Ruto in a statement on Monday fired PS Mburu over the KEMSA scandal that could have seen Kenya blacklisted by key health donors, including Global Fund.

“It is notified that His Excellency the President has:Terminated the appointment of Dr. Josephine Mburu, PhD., as the Principal Secretary, State Department for Public Health & Professional Standards.

“Revoked the appointments of the Chairperson and Members of the Board of Directors of Kenya Medical Supplies Authority; and appointed Mr. Irungu Nyakera as the Chairperson of the Board in accordance with the procedure set out under Section 5(1) (a) of the Kenya Medical Supplies Authority Act,” the statement read.

Ruto also noted that FCPA Hezbon Oyieko Omollo, Mr. Bernard Kipkirui Bett, Dr. Jane Masiga and Ms. Jane Nyagaturi Mbatia have been appointed as new KEMSA board members.

Dr. Andrew Mutava Mulwa was also appointed as the Acting Chief Executive Officer of Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (KEMSA).

