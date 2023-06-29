Connect with us

Danstan Omari, Cliff Ombeta Target Replacing Haji As DPP 

unnamed

Lawyer Danstan Omari now says he is aiming at replacing NIS Director General Noordin Haji as the next Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP). 

The vocal lawyer in a video doing rounds on social media expressed confidence that he is qualified to replace Haji. 

“I have cleared all cases for people Noordin Haji was prosecuting. Noordin has left. Can’t I ask to be DDP?” he posed. 

Omari and Haji had a complicated relationship because they were often on opposing sides of the court system.

Noordin Haji officially assumed office as the NIS boss on June 14, after being sworn in at State House in Nairobi during a ceremony presided over by President William Ruto.

Lawyer Cliff Ombeta has also joined the race to succeed Haji as the next DPP. 

According to reports, Ombeta has applied for the position and tables his papers before the selection panel. 

“I can confirm, Ometa has put in his papers for the DPP position. He has experience, legal acumen, temperament and wherewithal to do a sterling job as prosecutor. The ODPP needs someone with the mental stamina and poise to give the office dignity and confidence it sorely merits,” his legal partner revealed. 

Ombeta unsuccessfully vied for the Bonchari Parliamentary seat on a UDA ticket during the 2022 general election. 

President William Ruto last week appointed a seven-member selection panel to pick the next DPP. 

The panel includes; COTU boss Francis Atwoli, Solicitor General Shadrack Mose and EACC CEO Twalib Mbarak. 

Others are Mary Kimonye, Mary Adhiambo Maungu, Roseline Odede and Richard Onsongo. 

The panel is tasked with proposing qualified nominees to the President out of which one of them  will be picked as the next  DPP.

