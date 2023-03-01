Danstan Omari Explains Why Matiang’i Left The Country, Reveals When He Will Return 

Former Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr. Fred Matiang’is lawyer Danstan Omari has explained why the former CS jetted out of the country.

In a statement on Wednesday March 1, Omari dismissed claims that Matiang’i fled the country.

“There is nothing sinister about his travel. He is there to attend to an urgent private family matter and shall return to resume his ordinary routine as a private citizen.

“Those familiar with his travel schedules over time will confirm that he travels regularly to that part of the world via KLM,” he stated.

Onari asked Kenyans to stop speculating about the former CS’s travel, adding that he did not know of any probe while leaving the country.

According to Omari Matiang’i will be in the UK for two weeks before coming back to Kenya.

Regarding the Ethics and Anti Corruption Commission (EACC) probe on Matiang’i Omari stated that they have no problem with them as long as it is conducted “with due regard to the rights of every citizen.”

EACC on Monday wrote to the Head of Public Service Felix Koskei seeking information about the wealth declaration of the former Interior Cabinet Secretary.

“The Commission is carrying out investigations involving Dr. Fred Matiangi, former Cabinet Secretary for Interior and Coordination of National Government. Pursuant to Section 30(1) (4) (b) of the Public Officers Ethics Act, the Commission wishes to request for Certified Copies of Declaration of Income, Assets and Liabilities forms for the years 2012 to 2022, including the initial and final declarations.

“Our officers Mr. Abdul Low and Mr. Paul Mugwe will be available to collect the documents,” EACC said in a letter.

