Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Danstan Omari Explains Why Matiang’i Left The Country, Reveals When He Will Return 

By

Published

IMG 20210815094504

Lawyer Danstan Omari

Former Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr. Fred Matiang’is lawyer Danstan Omari has explained why the former CS jetted out of the country. 

In a statement on Wednesday March 1, Omari dismissed claims that Matiang’i fled the country. 

“There is nothing sinister about his travel. He is there to attend to an urgent private family matter and shall return to resume his ordinary routine as a private citizen.

“Those familiar with his travel schedules over time will confirm that he travels regularly to that part of the world via KLM,” he stated. 

Fred Matiangi 1320x740 1

Fred Matiang’i

Onari asked Kenyans to stop speculating about the former CS’s travel, adding that he did not know of any probe while leaving the country. 

According to Omari Matiang’i will be in the UK for two weeks before coming back to Kenya. 

Regarding the Ethics and Anti Corruption Commission (EACC) probe on Matiang’i Omari stated that they have no problem with them as long as it is conducted “with due regard to the rights of every citizen.”

EACC on Monday wrote to the Head of Public Service Felix Koskei seeking information about the wealth declaration of the former Interior Cabinet Secretary. 

“The Commission is carrying out investigations involving Dr. Fred Matiangi, former Cabinet Secretary for Interior and Coordination of National Government. Pursuant to Section 30(1) (4) (b) of the Public Officers Ethics Act, the Commission wishes to request for Certified Copies of Declaration of Income, Assets and Liabilities forms for the years 2012 to 2022, including the initial and final declarations. 

“Our officers Mr. Abdul Low and Mr. Paul Mugwe will be available to collect the documents,” EACC said in a letter.

Also Read: Immigration department reveals Matiang’s departure details amidst DCI investigation

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, , , ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019