News

Danstan Omari Sues Kimani Ichungwah, Demands Ksh 11 Million

By

Published

Tob Cohen’s sister Gabriel Van Staten’s lawyer Danstan Omari

City lawyer Danstan Omari has moved to court to sue National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah over defamation. 

Omari claims that the Kikuyu MP linked him to Koinange Street activities.

 The vocal lawyer had issued a demand letter threatening to sue Ichung’wah over a tweet he made on February 1st  if he did not apologize within seven days.

Omari claimed that the tweet tainted his image and has now moved to court to seek Ksh 11 million as compensation for damage caused by the social media post. 

According to Omari, Ichung’wah’s tweet described him as an immoral man who spend most of his time in Nairobi’s red light district.

His lawyers have argued that the post has potential to ruin his legal career and his family.

“The impugned tweet by the defendant dated February 1, 2023 has the potential of ruining my family life, me being a married man and a father,” Omari claimed.

The National Assembly Majority Leader  is alleged to have tweeted: “Phew! At least am known in Kikuyu by my people unlike the fake media-based liar only known along Koinange Street.”, to describe Omari.

His lawyers have also stated that the tweet by Ichung’wah painted the plaintiff as an immoral man who keeps the company of prostitutes yet he is a married man and a law lecturer.

“Defamation of the plaintiff by way of innuendo and inference by insinuating that he is only known along Koinange Street which is infamously reputed as a red light district so as to paint a picture of an immoral person who keeps the company of prostitutes,” they argue in court papers.

Omari further claimed that the tweet has caused him psychological anguish and embarrassment. 

“The said tweet by the defendant dated February 1, 2023 is also aimed to cause me psychological anguish, embarrassment and suffering by infringing on my right to dignity as expressed under Article 28 of the Constitution of Kenya 2010 thereby occasioning me loss and damage,” he added.

Also Read: From Deputy Head Teacher to Kenya’s Top Lawyer: Little Known Details Of Danstan Omari 

