Davis Chirchir Changes Tune On Fuel Prices Hitting Over Ksh 300 Per Litre

Energy Cabinet Secretary Davis Chirchir on Tuesday backtracked his earlier statement that fuel prices could hit up to Ksh 300 per liter.

Speaking while appearing before a parliamentary committee on energy, Chirchir accused the media of misquoting him.

“In my Monday statement, I was simply quoting an international journal which had given details on the repercussions of the conflict in the Middle East which warned that prices would double to USD 150 should the war continue,” Chirchir stated.

The Energy CS went on to say there is no need to panic, noting that the government has plans to cushion Kenyans should the prices go up.

“There is no cause for alarm, the government had out in place mitigation measures to cushion the consumer should the need arise,” Chirchir added.

Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) Managing Director Daniel Kiptoo, on his part said that the fuel prices were likely to stabilize in the next review which will be announced next week.

Chirchir while appearing before the ongoing National Dialogue Committee on Monday said the war between Israel and Hamas could affect the market if it continues.

“The international prices of fuel could go up to 150 dollars. This would literally mean our petroleum prices could go up to Sh300 per liter at the Pump. Our hope is that it will not get there,” he said.

CS Chirchir was responding to questions from NADCO members who sought answers regarding what the government is doing to address the rising cost of fuel. Petrol is currently being sold at Ksh 217 a liter.

Also Read: Why President Ruto Should Sack Kuria, Chirchir and Ndii – Boni Khalwale