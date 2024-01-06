DCI Arrests 5 More Suspects In Contraband Milk Powder Operation

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) on Saturday arrested five more suspects in Eastleigh, Nairobi over selling contraband milk products.

In a statement, DCI said the five suspects were apprehended following an undercover operation by DCI detectives tasked to flush out identified criminal syndicates releasing substandard and harmful products to the market.

“Folding sleeves for the assignment, detectives identified Abdullahi Mohamed a notorious broker who secured a deal to sell them 50 bags of milk powder each weighing 25 kg at a price of Sh16,300/= per bag.

“They were directed to Halgan Store located along Captain Mungai Street off 4th street Eastleigh where loaders were waiting to start the job, but not before the “buyers” paid the full amount of the agreed Sh815,000,” DCIO stated.

The detectives who were only armed with a “down-payment” requested the sellers to let them get the balance, finding a chance to call in the action team that apprehended the suspects and seized the consignment which was short of the agreed load.

“Said Ali Yussuf, Abdinoor Rashid Mulsal, Abdullahi Mohamed (broker), Abdirizack Said Ali and Ahmed Abdirizak Adan await arraignment Monday 8,” DCI added.

During the operation, the DCI seized 14 bags each weighing 25 Kg full of cream milk powder branded Fresh Dairy product of Brookside Uganda covered in sacks (packaging in deplorable condition), 77 containers each weighing 800gm of Aptamil breast milk product of United Kingdom and 20 containers each weighing 400gm of Nestle Nan Optipro product of Mexico.

Read Also: