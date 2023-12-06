DCI Arrests 5 Suspects Who Went Viral Showing Stolen Items  In Live Video

The Directorate Of Criminal investigations (DCI) detectives based in Mombasa have apprehended five suspects who went viral showing off stolen items in a live video.

In a statement on Wednesday December 6, DCI disclosed the five member gang was arrested after an operation in Sargoi area.

“Following an intelligence led operation, a team of officers based at Central Police Station in Mombasa has arrested five individuals suspected to be members of an organized criminal group that has been operating within Sargoi area and it’s neighborhoods,” DCI stated.

“The five suspects namely Vincent Ochieng, Shadrack Ochieng, Felix Otieno, Salim Ali and Shafi Yusuf had earlier been captured in a video recording while displaying items that they had stolen from their victims,” The agency added.

The DCI sleuths recovered a navy blue jacket which was captured in a video shared widely on social media of the gang bragging.

Inside the jacket, the law enforcement officers found some of the items which had been stolen from residents.

“Upon search, a navy blue jacket that had been captured in the video recording, three iphones, a samsung phone, a memojo phone, a bluetooth headphone among other items were recovered from them,” DCI continued.

The five suspects have been processed pending arraignment.

