DCI Arrests Man Impersonating Mike Sonko & Conning Kenyans

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) detectives on Thursday arrested Newton Paul Kengere a 29-year-old suspect who has been personating the former Governor of Nairobi Mike Mbuvi Sonko and obtaining thousands of shillings from unsuspecting members of the public in an educational loan bluff.

DCI in a statement said the suspect was arrested in Kisii’s Riokindo Ward within the Kenyenya sub-county, where the handset he has been using to send enticing messages to vulnerable targets and several sim cards were also recovered.

This is after Sonko complained to Capital Hill Police Station and reported several Facebook accounts that were being operated by the suspect, who purported to be working with the Sonko Rescue Team and coordinating an initiative to help needy parents with school fees challenges.

“Kengere went ahead to author messages that required interested persons to register with Sh1,000 for the advance loans which he said, would not accumulate any interest. To secure a loan, “applicants” had to also send their ID numbers, full names, location, and state the purpose,” DCI stated.

However, after receiving the registration fees, the suspect would shift briskly from a persistent caller to the aphoristic, “Patience pays”. That statement was all his targets would make of their Sh1,000.

Kengere was arrested by the DCI’s Nairobi Area Crime Research & Intelligence Unit team which traced him to his village.

The suspect is currently being processed before his arraignment on Jan 19, 2023.

