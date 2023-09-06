Connect with us

DCI Arrests Notorious Gang Leader Terrorizing Nairobi Residents 

The Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) has the ringleader of a gang suspected of terrorizing Nairobi City residents.

In a statement on Tuesday September 5, DCI noted that the suspect identified as Luis Otieno was arrested following a spate of house break ins and burglaries reported within Kayole Estate where victims have lost valuables worth thousands of shillings.

“A notorious thug suspected to be the ringleader of a notorious gang that has been terrorizing city residents, has been arrested by sleuths based at DCI Nairobi regional command,” read the statement in part.

“Luis Otieno aka Lui Borura Nyaoiri who has a case pending before court was arrested following a spate of house breakings and burglaries reported within Kayole Sub-County, where victims have lost valuables worth thousands of shillings.” 

20230906 072432

According to the DCI, Otieno was nabbed by detectives based at DCI Regional Command while driving a vehicle that had earlier on been fitted with a different number plate.

The suspect then led the DCI detectives to his house where upon search, they recovered several items including;  assorted wrist watches, an antique guns frame wall hanging, mobile phones and tablets.

“The thug who was arrested while driving a Mazda Demio registration number KDM 790K that had earlier on been fitted with a different number KDD 790K, led the officers to his house where upon search, assorted wrist watches, an antique guns frame wall hanging, mobile phones, tablets, flash disks,  earpods, earphones,” DCI stated. 

20230906 072429

The detectives also recovered 9 rolls of what is believed to be a psychotropic substance.

The DCI further disclosed that an operation to arrest his accomplices and bring them to justice is on course.

Also Read: Former Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya Arrested By DCI

