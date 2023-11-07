DCI Arrests Robbery Suspect Shot By His Accomplices

The Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) on Tuesday arrested an injured suspect linked to various crimes in the past.

In a statement via X, the DCI said the suspect was found at his home in Makongeni, Thika nursing gunshot wounds.

The detectives recovered a Ceska piston from the suspect which was allegedly robbed from a civilian firearm holder in Kahawa Sukari on January 2023.

According to the DCI, sleuths received a tip-off from members of the public about the suspect after he was sprayed with bullets on Monday near Thika Level Five Hospital.

The officers found the suspect badly injured and rushed him to hospital to receive medical attention.

“The search and subsequent recovery of the weapon followed an alarm raised by members of the public that an unknown man had been sprayed with bullets near the Thika Level V hospital yesterday, by an occupant riding in a Toyota Probox which then sped off.

“Swinging into action, police rushed to the scene where they found the badly injured man whom they helped to hospital, just in time to have doctors manage his profuse bleeding,” DCI stated.

Efforts by medical officers and the police to identify the suspect turned futile as he had no identifying document on him and was unwilling to give his name.

The DCI detectives were to initiate a forensic ID process that provided his name and later traced his place of residence at Gireki Plaza Hse no. 10 located within the Kiganjo area of Makongeni. A search in his house saw the recovery of the Ceska pistol loaded with 15 rounds of ammunition which was hidden under the carpet alongside a roll of bhang.

“Initial investigations have so far identified the firearm as the one robbed from a civilian firearm holder in Kahawa Sukari on January when two armed men riding on an unmarked motorcycle accosted him at a construction site. His mobile phone and cash were also stolen,” DCI noted.

The investigative agency noted that the shot suspect may be familiar with his attackers, as they had allegedly engaged in an altercation over a previous engagement before the shots were fired.

The suspect is under police guard pending recuperation, formal arrest, and arraignment. The pursuit of his shooters is also ongoing.

