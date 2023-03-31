Connect with us

DCI detectives collect more samples for analysis after exhuming body of late designer Jeff Mwathi

Jeff Mwathi og image
Jeff Mwathi og image

Detectives from the homicide department of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have exhumed the body of late interior designer Geoffrey ‘Jeff’ Mwathi for a second autopsy to determine the cause of death.

The detectives took more samples for toxicological analysis to establish whether Mwathi was sodomized before his death. Chief Government Pathologist Johansen Oduor conducted the second autopsy after the body was exhumed in Njoro, Nakuru County.

He also measured Mwathi’s chest width to verify whether he jumped off the apartment as had been alleged earlier.

According to Mr. Oduor, the second autopsy did not reveal any inconsistencies with the first, and Mwathi indeed died due to severe head injuries.

He requested more time to establish the exact cause of death, citing decomposition as a challenge. He also revealed that Mwathi had severe head injuries, fracture of the upper and lower limbs, and fractures in the neck, cervical spine.

Mwathi’s body was reburied moments after the second autopsy as investigations continue. Mr. Oduor stated that the samples collected would undergo DNA analysis, while others would undergo toxicological analysis to determine whether some toxins were involved.

The autopsy results will be used to determine whether Mwathi’s death was a homicide or suicide.

The exhumation of the body comes months after Mwathi’s family filed a case challenging the first autopsy report, which concluded that he committed suicide.

The family claimed that the report did not capture the circumstances leading to Mwathi’s death. The exhumation of the body for the second autopsy was ordered by a Nakuru court.

