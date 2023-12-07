Connect with us

DCI Detectives Gun Down Notorious City Thug

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) detectives on Wednesday gunned down an armed robbery suspect and arrested two others in Theta area within Juja Sub-County in Kiambu.

DCI in a statement the trio had accosted a male victim who was driving home and forced entry into his car before robbing him.

“Armed with pistols and crude weapons, the men forced their entry into his white Toyota Passo, before robbing him of his day’s earnings which were transferred from his Mpesa account,” read the statement in part.

Having gotten wind of the ongoings, detectives based at the Operations Support Unit swiftly responded to the distress call, ambushing the three-man gang while still inside the motor vehicle.

The detectives ordered the suspects to surrender but they defied and one of them drew out his gun and started firing at the officers.

“Orders to surrender were arrogantly defied when one of them sprang out of the car drawing his pistol and firing at the officers indiscriminately.  A shootout then ensued as the detectives responded in self-defense. When the guns went silent, sprawled on the walkway lay the daredevil thug, lifeless,” DCI stated.

During the incident, the two other suspected robbers managed to escape but not without perforated behinds.

The DCI recovered a pistol loaded with two rounds of 9mm caliber from the neutralized suspect, alongside several spent cartridges collected from the scene.

Further investigations led to the arrest of Elijah Mwangi Muthoni, 45, and David Mitamo, 21 who are believed to be part of the syndicate that has been terrorizing members of the public in the city.

The DCI have launched a manhunt for the two other suspects who escaped during the incident.

