DCI Goes After Former Mungiki Leader Leader Maina Njenga Days After Alleged Raid in His Homes

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) detectives in Nakuru County are now looking for ex Mungiki leader Maina Njenga.

DCI in a statement on Monday stated that Njega is a wanted man in connection to two firearms and rolls of bhang recovered in one of the houses owned by him.

“Detectives based in Nakuru County are looking for ex-Mungiki leader Maina Njenga, in relation to the recovery of two firearms and over 90 rolls of bhang, found at a home linked to him,” read the statement in part.

The DCI noted that they recovered the two firearms after conducting a raid at Njenga’s home in Dundori, Nakuru County.

“In the raid conducted at Ngomongo village in Dundori ward, the officers who arrested 8 suspects aged between 37 and 54 also found three rounds of 9mm blank ammunition hidden in one of the rooms. One of the firearms recovered was a homemade pistol capable of firing while the other one was a Tokarev whose serial number had been defaced,” DCI adsed.

According to DCI, Maina Njenga has gone into hiding and detectives are seeking any leads from the public on his whereabouts.

This comes days after the former Mungiki leader claimed that contingents of police raided his homes in Laikipia and Nairobi over unknown reasons.

“They said they were looking for me. I do not know why but I see it as politics and harassment, which should stop,” Maina told the media on May 12.

He linked the raids to the burial of Dedan Kimathi’s widow Mukami Kimathi which took place Saturday May 13 and was graced by President William Ruto and Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga.

“I was at the home of Kimathi on Thursday and told the family we will come with baba and I think this is the reason they are doing this. It is a funeral and let it be,” he added.

The police however denied knowledge of any raids of his homes.

