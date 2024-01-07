DCI Issues Update On Starlet Wahu’s Murder As Another Suspect Is Arrested

The Directorate of Criminals Investigations (DCI) has issued an update on the gruesome murder of 26-year-old socialite Starlet Wahu Mwangi.

In a statement on Sunday, DCI appealed to any victims and survivors of the main suspect’s animosity, to formally report their ordeals at the Regional Criminal Investigations Office in Nairobi or the nearest police station.

According to the DCI, Wahu’s body was discovered Thursday morning at a 4th-floor AirBnB room Y32 of Papino Apartments located in Nairobi’s South B, after the watchman reported seeing the male suspect flee with bloodstained clothes.

The female owner of the BnB who had let it out to Starlet and Matara for a night used a spare key to unlock the house which had been locked from the outside, only to stumble on the horrifying scene of the deceased’s body sprawled on the floor.

“Makadara detectives who were alerted rushed to the scene to find the young woman’s body soaked in a pool of flood, lying midway from the bed towards the main door an indication of an attempt and struggle to call for help.

“Examination of the body revealed a stab wound on the head near the left ear, a deep cut on the right thigh and a human bite on the left arm. Broken glasses and splattered blood throughout the room evidenced a moment of life and death struggle,” DCI stated.

The main suspect John Matara was later traced to Mbagathi Hospital where he was seeking treatment for slight arm and leg injuries.

He was arrested alongside his 25-year-old friend Anthony Nyongesa who was helping him at the hospital and escorted to the Industrial Area Police Station.

‘The investigations currently point to a possible serial sexual offender who thrives on blackmail to his victims, and who may be part of a criminal ring that targets women on dating sites and other social media Apps,” DCI stated.

The agency cautioned members of the public to beware of such felons in the guise of lovers, who promise heaven but unleash hell on those who fall for their plot.

